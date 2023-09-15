Bayern Munich are considering the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager

Bayern Munich are considering appointing Xabi Alonso in the event of Tuchel's sacking, reports Bayern & Germany.

As soon as Bayern need a new coach, their list of candidates is headed by Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. The bosses of Bayern Munich are delighted with the work of the Spanish specialist in Leverkusen. Rummenigge has high praise for Alonso, while Jan-Christian Dreesen is impressed with the 41-year-old manager's personality and development.

Bayern Munich have sent full-back Stanisic on loan to Bayer Leverkusen as they believe Xabi Alonso can train and improve him. It seems that the Spanish specialist will lead Bayern Munich in the future, it is only a matter of time.

As for Alonso's coaching career, in 2018 he became Real Madrid's under-14 coach. In 2019, he became the head coach of the reserve team of Real Sociedad. On March 26, 2021, the club officially announced the extension of Alonso's contract until 2022.

However, already in October of the same year, Xabi Alonso was appointed to the post of manager of Bayer Leverkusen. The contract runs until the summer of 2024. Last season, he reached the semi-finals of the Europa League and finished sixth in the Bundesliga.