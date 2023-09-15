RU RU NG NG
Main News Bayern Munich are considering the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager

Bayern Munich are considering the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager

Football news Today, 10:51
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Bayern Munich are considering the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager Photo: https://www.instagram.com/xabialonso/

Bayern Munich are considering appointing Xabi Alonso in the event of Tuchel's sacking, reports Bayern & Germany.

As soon as Bayern need a new coach, their list of candidates is headed by Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. The bosses of Bayern Munich are delighted with the work of the Spanish specialist in Leverkusen. Rummenigge has high praise for Alonso, while Jan-Christian Dreesen is impressed with the 41-year-old manager's personality and development.

Bayern Munich have sent full-back Stanisic on loan to Bayer Leverkusen as they believe Xabi Alonso can train and improve him. It seems that the Spanish specialist will lead Bayern Munich in the future, it is only a matter of time.

As for Alonso's coaching career, in 2018 he became Real Madrid's under-14 coach. In 2019, he became the head coach of the reserve team of Real Sociedad. On March 26, 2021, the club officially announced the extension of Alonso's contract until 2022.

However, already in October of the same year, Xabi Alonso was appointed to the post of manager of Bayer Leverkusen. The contract runs until the summer of 2024. Last season, he reached the semi-finals of the Europa League and finished sixth in the Bundesliga.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news Today, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:25 Sancho could leave Manchester United in the winter Football news Today, 11:57 Mario Balotelli returned to Turkey Football news Today, 11:24 Pogba and his lawyers will argue that the player took doping by accident Football news Today, 10:51 Bayern Munich are considering the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager Football news Today, 10:14 The Premier League named the best player and coach of August Football news Today, 09:38 Chelsea named the amount for which they will sell Kepa to Real Football news Today, 08:46 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Today, 06:27 De Jong refuses to take a pay cut Football news Today, 06:00 Francesco Totti could return to Roma Football news Today, 05:30 Neymar and Mbappe are no longer friends on social networks
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Hull City vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Southampton vs Leicester City prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 St Johnstone vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Leipzig vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Cologne vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023