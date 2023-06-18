EN RU
Main News Bayern intercept Manchester United transfer target

Bayern intercept Manchester United transfer target

Football news Today, 14:55
Bayern intercept Manchester United transfer target Photo: Instagram Kim Min-Jae / Unknown

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter, defender Kim Min-jae from "Napoli" and the South Korean national team will transfer to Bayern Munich.

According to the source, the German club has reached an agreement on the transfer of the player for 60 million euros. At the same time, Munich has nearly finalized the personal contract terms with the player. In the race for the Korean defender, Bayern Munich surpassed Manchester United.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Kim Min-jae has played 45 matches in all competitions for "Napoli," scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Manchester United Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany Premier League England Serie A Italy
Popular news
Adidas released a short film about the victory of the Argentina national team at the 2022 World Cup Football news Today, 13:15 Adidas released a short film about the victory of the Argentina national team at the 2022 World Cup
Italy won the match for 3rd place in the League of Nations in a scoring match Football news Today, 11:10 Italy won the match for 3rd place in the League of Nations in a scoring match
Brazil win big in friendly match Football news Today, 04:06 Brazil win big in friendly match
Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifier Football news Yesterday, 16:48 Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifier
Ukraine score incredible victory over North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifier Football news 16 june 2023, 16:43 Ukraine score incredible victory over North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifier
Napoli announce new head coach Football news 15 june 2023, 16:15 Napoli announce new head coach
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:30 Chelsea could buy Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer target Football news Today, 15:15 Manchester United close to signing Aston Villa striker Football news Today, 14:55 Bayern intercept Manchester United transfer target Football news Today, 14:42 Al-Nasr Ronaldo could buy Portugal midfielder Football news Today, 14:30 Barcelona want to buy Argentina midfielder Football news Today, 14:15 Ngolo Kante has decided on his future club Football news Today, 13:55 "Kvaradona" - the most expensive player in Serie A Football news Today, 13:42 Arsenal want to buy Belgian talent Football news Today, 13:30 Al Hilal intercept Barcelona transfer target Football news Today, 13:15 Adidas released a short film about the victory of the Argentina national team at the 2022 World Cup
Sport Predictions
Football 19 june 2023 Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan predictions and betting tips on June 19, 2023 Football 19 june 2023 Ireland vs Gibraltar predictions and betting tips on June 19, 2023 Football 19 june 2023 Israel vs Andorra predictions and betting tips on June 19, 2023 Football 19 june 2023 Belarus vs Kosovo predictions and betting tips on June 19, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Norway vs Cyprus predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Moldova vs Poland predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Liechtenstein vs Slovakia predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Iceland vs Portugal predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023