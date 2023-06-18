Bayern intercept Manchester United transfer target

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter, defender Kim Min-jae from "Napoli" and the South Korean national team will transfer to Bayern Munich.

According to the source, the German club has reached an agreement on the transfer of the player for 60 million euros. At the same time, Munich has nearly finalized the personal contract terms with the player. In the race for the Korean defender, Bayern Munich surpassed Manchester United.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Kim Min-jae has played 45 matches in all competitions for "Napoli," scoring two goals and providing two assists.