Bayern has agreed to sell French national team defender

Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard is determined to leave his club in the summer transfer window.

According to Bayern & Germany, the German club management is ready to sell the French defender, but for a reasonable amount.

The club want to get about €30-40 million for their player.

It was previously reported that Manchester United and Inter were interested in the French national team player.

In the last German championship Pavardspent 30 matches in which he scored four goals and made one goal.