Bayer Leverkusen agrees on transfer of Hertha's Algerian star Maza for 12 million euros

Hertha's attacking midfielder Ibrahima Maza has long been on the radar of Europe's top clubs, and it has now been revealed which club he will join this summer.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayer Leverkusen has finalized the transfer of the 18-year-old Algerian.

The "pharmacists" will pay 12 million euros for Maza's move. The Algerian national team player will sign a contract for 5 years.

Bayer will officially announce Maza's transfer in the near future.

Reminder: It was reported today that later this week Bayer's head coach Xabi Alonso will be announced as the new manager of Real Madrid.