RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Bayer have made their coaching decision! Kasper Hjulmand is the favorite for the head coach position.

Bayer have made their coaching decision! Kasper Hjulmand is the favorite for the head coach position.

Hjulmand is close to being appointed as Bayer's head coach.
Football news Today, 16:53
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Хюльманд https://x.com/Sky_Marlon89/status/1964763628235890754

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, Kasper Hjulmand is currently the leading candidate to become Bayer's new head coach. Negotiations are at an advanced stage, and the official unveiling of the new manager is expected next week.

See also: Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 8, 2025

The 53-year-old Dane is currently unattached and ready to step in for Erik ten Hag, unless something unexpected happens.

Reminder: Earlier, there were reports that Ange Postecoglou could take over the "Pharmacists".

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
Related Team News
Victor Boniface comments on failed medical in Milan Football news 03 sep 2025, 14:09 Victor Boniface comments on failed medical in Milan
Ange Postecoglou could take charge of Bundesliga club Football news 03 sep 2025, 12:30 Ange Postecoglou could take charge of Bundesliga club
Football news 03 sep 2025, 04:16 "The worst coach in 20 years": Bayer management was extremely dissatisfied with ten Hag
Claudio Giraldes Football news 03 sep 2025, 01:53 Bayer finds Ten Hag's replacement in La Liga
It cost a pretty penny. How much Bayer paid for every day of Ten Hag’s stay revealed Football news 02 sep 2025, 12:30 It cost a pretty penny. How much Bayer paid for every day of Ten Hag’s stay revealed
Insane sums! Chelsea tops the transfer market earnings Football news 02 sep 2025, 05:32 Insane sums! Chelsea tops the transfer market earnings
Related Tournament News
German league chief firmly opposes Bundesliga matches abroad Football news 04 sep 2025, 06:42 German league chief firmly opposes Bundesliga matches abroad
Deal collapsed! Nicolas Jackson returns to Chelsea Football news 30 aug 2025, 11:55 Deal collapsed! Nicolas Jackson returns to Chelsea
Is the seat shaking? Ten Hag risks losing the trust of Bayer's management Football news 30 aug 2025, 09:27 Is the seat shaking? Ten Hag risks losing the trust of Bayer's management
Cologne head coach Lukasz Kwasniok Football news 25 aug 2025, 14:57 Cologne head coach Lukas Kwasniok takes the field against Mainz wearing his team's match jersey
Sven Mislintat Football news 25 aug 2025, 13:33 End of the scandals! Sven Mislintat bids final farewell to Borussia Dortmund
Gob Bellingham and his mum Football news 25 aug 2025, 09:39 Rules apply to everyone! Borussia Dortmund forced to sanction Jobe Bellingham's parents
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores