Bayer have made their coaching decision! Kasper Hjulmand is the favorite for the head coach position.
Hjulmand is close to being appointed as Bayer's head coach.
Football news Today, 16:53
Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, Kasper Hjulmand is currently the leading candidate to become Bayer's new head coach. Negotiations are at an advanced stage, and the official unveiling of the new manager is expected next week.
