Ange Postecoglou could take charge of Bundesliga club

Football news Today, 12:30
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Bayer continues its search for a new manager following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag and is considering Ange Postecoglou as a candidate.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, former Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou is among the candidates for the Bayer head coach position.

Postecoglou has been without a club since leaving Tottenham at the end of last season.

Previously, there were reports of interest in Postecoglou from Fenerbahce.

It was also reported that Bayer Leverkusen has held initial talks with Celta Vigo's head coach Claudio Giráldez. Bayer's management is seriously impressed by Giráldez's style, who has been in charge of Celta since 2024.

Reminder: Bayer parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag after the first two rounds of the championship. Under ten Hag's leadership, Bayer beat Großaspach in the German Cup (4-0), lost to Hoffenheim (1-2), and drew with Werder Bremen (3-3) in their opening official matches.

