Barcelona's steel heart stays in Catalonia: Jules Kounde signs new deal with Barça

Details: Today, the Catalan club's press office announced the extension of defender Jules Kounde's contract, keeping the 26-year-old Frenchman at Barcelona.

The agreement has been extended until 2030, with Kounde receiving improved terms and a pay rise.

Kounde has already commented on the news, stating that his goal is to surpass Eric Abidal in appearances for Barça, as Abidal was his childhood idol.

Earlier, it was revealed that Barça has set Kounde's release clause at a staggering 1 billion euros.

Last season, Kounde played 53 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 8 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman's market value stands at 65 million euros.

Jules Kounde signs his new contract for FC Barcelona 📝🔵🔴 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 21, 2025

🎙️Kounde: “Eric Abidal is a legend without any doubt, and my goal is to surpass his appearances in the Barça shirt.” pic.twitter.com/VHPO0t0ZNK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 21, 2025

