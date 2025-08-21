RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Barcelona's steel heart stays in Catalonia: Jules Kounde signs new deal with Barça

Barcelona's steel heart stays in Catalonia: Jules Kounde signs new deal with Barça

Now the player is definitely staying with the team.
Football news Today, 09:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Kunde and Laporta https://x.com/FCBarcelona

A long and fruitful partnership.

Details: Today, the Catalan club's press office announced the extension of defender Jules Kounde's contract, keeping the 26-year-old Frenchman at Barcelona.

The agreement has been extended until 2030, with Kounde receiving improved terms and a pay rise.

Kounde has already commented on the news, stating that his goal is to surpass Eric Abidal in appearances for Barça, as Abidal was his childhood idol.

Earlier, it was revealed that Barça has set Kounde's release clause at a staggering 1 billion euros.

Last season, Kounde played 53 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 8 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman's market value stands at 65 million euros.

Reminder: The soap opera continues. Barcelona may not have Camp Nou ready by mid-September

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Football news Today, 10:30 Barcelona city hall in no hurry to bring the team back to Camp Nou
Lamin Yamal and Nicki Nicole at Barcelona Airport Lifestyle Today, 07:04 Hot couple: Yamal and his rumored girlfriend Nicki Nicole spent two days in Monaco
Robert Lewandowski with his wife Anna Lifestyle Today, 06:45 “Always proud of you!” Robert Lewandowski’s wife congratulates him on his birthday
Marcus Rashford at Barcelona training Football news Today, 06:21 With a smile on his face. Marcus Rashford shares new photos from Barcelona training
De Jong changes agent amid contract talks with Barcelona Football news Today, 06:01 De Jong changes agent amid contract talks with Barcelona
Lamin Yamal and Gavi celebrate a goal against Mallorca Lifestyle Today, 04:23 "My brother": Yamal shares training photo with Pablo Gavi at Barcelona
Related Tournament News
Kylian Mbappe in the match against Osasuna Football news Yesterday, 05:34 Kylian Mbappé reacts to Real Madrid's victory in the opening match of the season
Osasuna coach unhappy with penalty that gave Real Madrid the win Football news Yesterday, 03:44 Osasuna coach unhappy with penalty that gave Real Madrid the win
Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid training Football news Yesterday, 03:28 Vinicius Junior celebrates Kylian Mbappé, who scored Real Madrid's first goal of the new season
Pandiani vs Cristiano Ronaldo. Football news 19 aug 2025, 02:08 "Cristiano was mocking people. He took free kicks right at the fans" - former Osasuna player opens up about clash with Cristiano Ronaldo
Lamin Yamal celebrates his goal against Mallorca Lifestyle 18 aug 2025, 07:53 Lamine Yamal shares personal photo with treats after his goal against Mallorca
Marcus Rashford in La Liga match against Mallorca Football news 18 aug 2025, 07:13 Marcus Rashford comments on his Barcelona debut in La Liga
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores