Barcelona's future star heads out on loan! Official: Héctor Fort joins Elche
Negotiations have concluded successfully.
Details: Elche’s official X (formerly Twitter) account announced that 19-year-old Barcelona and Spain youth international right-back Héctor Fort has joined the club on loan.
The loan deal is set for one season with no option to buy.
The 19-year-old Fort is a product of Barcelona’s famed academy. He worked his way up through the youth ranks and, last summer, received his first call-up to the senior squad, for whom he has already made 20 appearances across all competitions.
This move represents the first major challenge in Fort’s career, but as he has stated before, his goal is to help the team and continue his development.
According to Transfermarkt, Héctor Fort is currently valued at €10 million.
