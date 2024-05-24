Barcelona's coaching change will ruin several of the club's transfer plans at once

Catalan Barcelona will have a change of coach in the summer, Xavi will leave, and Hansi Flick should replace him. It is true that the departure of the Catalan has both positive and negative aspects, and the latter could also affect the club's transfer activity in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, there are several deals that depended on Xavi, and after the Spaniard's dismissal they will have to start again. Firstly, the press recalled the transfer of Joshua Kimmich from Bayern, which just the same lobbied the Spaniard.

But with Flick with the support player did not go well, as evidenced by the team talk in the German national team at the 2022 World Cup, when the player did not agree with the then manager of the Bundestim. The deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi will also fall through.

We previously reported that Flick would request no more than two transfers from the Barcelona management if he takes charge of the Catalan team.