RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Barcelona's coaching change will ruin several of the club's transfer plans at once

Barcelona's coaching change will ruin several of the club's transfer plans at once

Football news Yesterday, 13:50
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Barcelona's coaching change will ruin several of the club's transfer plans at once Barcelona's coaching change will ruin several of the club's transfer plans at once

Catalan Barcelona will have a change of coach in the summer, Xavi will leave, and Hansi Flick should replace him. It is true that the departure of the Catalan has both positive and negative aspects, and the latter could also affect the club's transfer activity in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, there are several deals that depended on Xavi, and after the Spaniard's dismissal they will have to start again. Firstly, the press recalled the transfer of Joshua Kimmich from Bayern, which just the same lobbied the Spaniard.

But with Flick with the support player did not go well, as evidenced by the team talk in the German national team at the 2022 World Cup, when the player did not agree with the then manager of the Bundestim. The deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi will also fall through.

We previously reported that Flick would request no more than two transfers from the Barcelona management if he takes charge of the Catalan team.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Football news Yesterday, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Yesterday, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 04:55 The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed
BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach Football news Yesterday, 04:27 BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news 23 may 2024, 17:03 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news 23 may 2024, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
More news
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 01:36 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:22 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Yesterday, 17:18 Real Madrid and Panathinaikos will play in the Euroleague 2024 final Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Two top EPL clubs are interested in Crystal Palace leader Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Yesterday, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Boxing News Yesterday, 14:57 Oleksandr Usyk has officially declared his intention to retain his IBF title Football news Yesterday, 14:47 Real Madrid - Real Betis. Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Yesterday, 14:36 Manchester City vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Yesterday, 14:21 FA Cup Final Manchester City – Manchester United Predicted line-ups and latest news
Sport Predictions
Football Today Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Polokwane City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Chippa United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today AmaZulu vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024