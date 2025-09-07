RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Barcelona wants to extend Eric García's contract

Barcelona wants to extend Eric García's contract

The player is also open to a new deal.
Football news Today, 11:58
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Details: According to Diario Sport, the Catalan club is looking to secure the continuity of a key player for Flick, who has already started all three opening La Liga matches this season.

Both sides – the club and the player – are aiming for a long-term extension of their partnership.

Eric's current deal with Barcelona expires next summer. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €18 million.

Last season, García featured in 45 matches, notching up 5 goals and 3 assists.

