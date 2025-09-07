Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.95 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Monday, September 8, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Greece will face Denmark. Kick-off is set for 20:45 CET. Here’s my take and betting tip for this clash.

Greece vs Denmark: match preview

Greece kicked off their current World Cup qualifying campaign in style. In the opening round, they thrashed Belarus 5-1 on home soil—a fantastic start for a team aiming for a top-two finish in a very tough group. Alongside Belarus, the group also features Denmark and Scotland, so the battle for the top two spots will be fierce. Still, the Greeks have reasons for optimism: last spring, they faced Scotland in the UEFA Nations League play-offs and advanced with an aggregate 3-1 win. The team is currently riding a four-match winning streak.

Denmark, meanwhile, faced Scotland in their opening fixture. Playing at home, the Danes couldn't break down their opponents, resulting in a 0-0 draw. Nevertheless, there are positives to take. Last spring, they battled Portugal in the Nations League play-offs. Yes, Denmark lost, but only after extra time, showing a very high level of play. The Danes are regulars at recent major tournaments—European Championships and World Cups—and are considered the favorites of this group. However, to confirm their status, they need to beat Greece away. That’s where Denmark faces a real challenge: they haven't won on the road in their last seven matches.

Match facts and H2H

Greece have won their last four matches.

Denmark are unbeaten in three straight games and have suffered just one defeat in their last five.

Denmark have failed to win any of their last seven away fixtures.

The last head-to-head meeting was in 2009 and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable line-ups

Greece: Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Zafeiris, Kourbelis; Karetsas, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis

Denmark: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen; Dreyer, Hjulmand, Højbjerg, Maehle; Damsgaard; Dolberg, Biereth

Prediction

This is a clash between two direct rivals, both determined to play for the win as three crucial points are at stake. My tip: both teams to score. Odds for this outcome—1.95.