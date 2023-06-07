"Barcelona" responded sarcastically to Messi's transfer to "Inter Miami"

The press office of Barcelona reacted to the decision of Argentine forward Lionel Messi to move to "Inter Miami".

"Barcelona" wishes Lionel Messi good luck in his new professional phase. On Monday, June 5th, Messi's father and representative, Jorge Messi, informed the club's president, Joan Laporta, about Lionel's decision to join "Inter Miami" despite the offer received from "Barça".

President Laporta understands and respects Messi's decision to play in a league with less demands, away from the attention and pressure he has faced in recent years. Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi have also agreed to collaborate so that Barcelona fans can express their respect for the player who has been, is, and will always be loved by Barcelona, as stated in the statement published on the official website of the Catalan club.

It is worth noting that the contract of the 35-year-old Messi with PSG expires on June 30, 2023. Therefore, he will be able to move to another club for free. In the current season, Messi has played 41 matches in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists.