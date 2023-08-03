Barcelona respond to PSG offer to loan Neymar

According to Diario Sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) offered FC Barcelona the opportunity to loan Brazilian forward Neymar, as PSG's management wants to offload him due to his high salary, which amounts to around 40 million euros per year.

However, FC Barcelona declined the offer, citing financial constraints that prevent them from signing the forward. Additionally, the team's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, believes that Neymar is not a suitable fit for his squad. Despite having options in Saudi Arabia, Neymar is reportedly adamant about staying in Europe and is not interested in leaving.

Neymar, 31 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017, when he transferred from FC Barcelona. PSG paid a record-breaking fee of 222 million euros to acquire the footballer, making it the most expensive transfer in football history. During his time with the French club, Neymar has played 173 matches in all competitions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025, with an option for a one-year extension.

Neymar has been representing the Brazilian national team since 2010. He has participated in 124 matches for Brazil, scoring 77 goals and providing 56 assists, while also receiving 31 yellow cards and one red card.