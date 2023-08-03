RU RU
Main News Barcelona respond to PSG offer to loan Neymar

Barcelona respond to PSG offer to loan Neymar

Football news Today, 13:08
Barcelona respond to PSG offer to loan Neymar Photo: Neymar's Instagram / Author unknown

According to Diario Sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) offered FC Barcelona the opportunity to loan Brazilian forward Neymar, as PSG's management wants to offload him due to his high salary, which amounts to around 40 million euros per year.

However, FC Barcelona declined the offer, citing financial constraints that prevent them from signing the forward. Additionally, the team's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, believes that Neymar is not a suitable fit for his squad. Despite having options in Saudi Arabia, Neymar is reportedly adamant about staying in Europe and is not interested in leaving.

Neymar, 31 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017, when he transferred from FC Barcelona. PSG paid a record-breaking fee of 222 million euros to acquire the footballer, making it the most expensive transfer in football history. During his time with the French club, Neymar has played 173 matches in all competitions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025, with an option for a one-year extension.

Neymar has been representing the Brazilian national team since 2010. He has participated in 124 matches for Brazil, scoring 77 goals and providing 56 assists, while also receiving 31 yellow cards and one red card.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news Today, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news Yesterday, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 12:31 Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine
"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League Football news 01 aug 2023, 15:34 "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League
“Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named Football news 01 aug 2023, 14:55 “Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named
Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo Football news 01 aug 2023, 14:23 Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:27 AC Milan could buy experienced Barcelona defender Football news Today, 16:20 PSG head coach may leave the club just a month after the appointment Football news Today, 16:15 "Vorskla" in disgrace flew out of the League of Conferences Football news Today, 14:50 Chelsea reach deal for Spain goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:21 Manchester United could intercept Liverpool's transfer target Football news Today, 13:55 Ousmane Dembele to move to PSG, but Barcelona will receive only part of the transfer fee Football news Today, 13:42 Kessier to move from Barcelona to Cristiano Ronaldo's club Football news Today, 13:31 Armenian Pyunik advanced to the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news Today, 13:22 PSG want to loan Portugal star Football news Today, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Sao Lorenzo vs Sao Paulo 3 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Flamengo vs Olimpia 3 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino 3 August 2023 Football 04 aug 2023 Hertha vs Wehen predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 04 aug 2023 Feyenoord vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 04 aug 2023 Standard Liège vs Royal Union predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 04 aug 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Daegu vs Ulsan Hyundai 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Elversberg vs Hansa 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023