Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal names two iconic English stadiums he dreams of playing at

The meteoric rise of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal continues, as the young star revealed his dream of stepping onto the pitch at two of the Premier League’s most legendary stadiums—Anfield and Old Trafford. In a Beats by Dre promotional campaign, the 17-year-old sensation admitted he is eagerly awaiting the chance to experience the electric atmosphere of these iconic arenas.

Details: Yamal has already graced the turf at some of Europe’s most renowned stadiums, including San Siro, Santiago Bernabéu, and, of course, Camp Nou. However, despite Barcelona’s Champions League campaign this season, the Catalans didn’t face any English clubs, meaning Yamal’s dream of playing in England remains unfulfilled for now.

Quote:

"There are many stadiums I haven’t experienced yet, especially outside Europe. But in Europe, there are a few iconic ones where I really want to play—Old Trafford and Anfield," said Yamal.

Reminder: On Friday, it was announced that Lamine Yamal has become a global ambassador for Beats by Dre.