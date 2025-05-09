The right beat. Lamine Yamal stars in new Beats by Dre headphones commercial

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal features in the latest commercial for the headphone brand Beats by Dre. The footballer shared the video on his Instagram page.

The video’s storyline follows Yamal as he searches for the perfect headphones ahead of a match—ones that deliver the beat he needs to get in peak condition for the game. His search doesn’t go smoothly until he encounters an ordinary guy using Beats by Dre headphones.

It’s worth noting that Beats by Dre is a headphone and speaker company founded by legendary American rapper Dr. Dre. The manufacturer claims its headphones deliver powerful sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs, allowing listeners to enjoy music in all its glory.

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal is already the face of numerous products and one of the most popular figures on the planet. He’s widely regarded as one of the best footballers in the world and the leading talent of his generation.

It’s also worth mentioning that just days ago, Lamine and Barcelona made a dramatic exit from the Champions League semi-finals, losing an incredible second-leg match to Inter Milan with a score of 4-3.