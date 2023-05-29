"Barcelona" is interested in buying the leader of "Newcastle"

According to The Times, "Barcelona" is showing interest in the midfielder of "Newcastle" and the Brazilian national team, Bruno Guimarães.

As per the source, the Catalan club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The English club values the player at over 100 million euros. Additionally, "Liverpool" and "Paris Saint-Germain" are also interested in the Brazilian.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Guimarães has played 39 matches for "Newcastle" in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

