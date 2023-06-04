"Barcelona" has doubts about Messi's transfer

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona has started to doubt the transfer of forward Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentine national team. The Catalan club is reportedly less optimistic about the forward's transfer than a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal remains confident in securing Messi's transfer and has offered him a super contract with an annual salary of around 600 million euros.

Earlier, PSG announced their separation from Messi at the end of the season, which means the forward will be able to move to a new club for free.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Messi has played 41 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists.