Football news Today, 05:31
Barcelona considering transfer of Tottenham player Giovani Lo Celso

Barcelona is contemplating a summer transfer move, with their sights set on Tottenham's midfielder, Giovani Lo Celso.

According to Football Insider, the team under the guidance of Xavi could be preparing an offer for the 27-year-old player when the transfer window reopens. Last season, Lo Celso featured for Villarreal in La Liga, where he was on loan from Spurs. In the current season, however, he has only made two appearances for Tottenham under the management of their new coach, Ange Postecoglou.

Lo Celso has come to realize that his playing time is limited following the arrival of England international James Maddison from Leicester, who has made an immediate impact, scoring two goals and providing two assists in five matches.

As per Transfermarkt, the player's current contract is valued at €14 million. Lo Celso made the switch to Tottenham from Real Betis in 2020 for €32 million, following his earlier transfer from PSG to Betis for €22 million. In total, he has played 56 matches for Tottenham, scoring one goal, and has earned 44 caps for the Argentine national team, finding the net twice.

