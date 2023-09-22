Barcelona and Xavi agreed on a new contract

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez will remain with the club for several more seasons.

According to the source, the Spanish coach will extend his contract with the Catalans until 2025. The agreement will also include an option to extend it for another season, ESPN reports. E

Let us remind you that the current agreement of the Barcelona legend runs until the summer of 2024.

Xavi had already made it clear that the Barcelona management would have no problems concluding a new contract. Negotiations have moved much faster since the transfer window closed earlier this month.

The source writes that the official announcement of the agreement may be made as early as this week.

Howie, 43, joined Barcelona as head coach in 2021. Then he replaced Ronald Koeman in the position. Under his leadership, the team rose from ninth place in the Spanish Championship to second and qualified for the Champions League.

Last season, Xavi won his first league title with Barcelona since 2019. The team finished the season with a 10-point lead over its closest pursuer.

Also, under the Spaniard, Barça won the Spanish Super Cup. Xavi previously played for Barcelona for 24 years.