RU RU NG NG
Main News Barcelona and Xavi agreed on a new contract

Barcelona and Xavi agreed on a new contract

Football news Today, 02:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Barcelona and Xavi agreed on a new contract Barcelona and Xavi agreed on a new contract

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez will remain with the club for several more seasons.

According to the source, the Spanish coach will extend his contract with the Catalans until 2025. The agreement will also include an option to extend it for another season, ESPN reports. E

Let us remind you that the current agreement of the Barcelona legend runs until the summer of 2024.

Xavi had already made it clear that the Barcelona management would have no problems concluding a new contract. Negotiations have moved much faster since the transfer window closed earlier this month.

The source writes that the official announcement of the agreement may be made as early as this week.

Howie, 43, joined Barcelona as head coach in 2021. Then he replaced Ronald Koeman in the position. Under his leadership, the team rose from ninth place in the Spanish Championship to second and qualified for the Champions League.

Last season, Xavi won his first league title with Barcelona since 2019. The team finished the season with a 10-point lead over its closest pursuer.

Also, under the Spaniard, Barça won the Spanish Super Cup. Xavi previously played for Barcelona for 24 years.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Yesterday, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Yesterday, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:00 Barcelona and Xavi agreed on a new contract Football news Today, 01:30 Jurgen Klopp sets new Liverpool record with latest win in Europe Football news Today, 01:00 A famous coach explained Mudryk’s failure at Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 23:50 Messi spoke about what he will do after finishing his football career Football news Yesterday, 17:10 West Ham gets a strong-willed victory, Brighton suffers a home defeat: Conference League results Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Ajax and Marseille produced a goal extravaganza in the Europa League Football news Yesterday, 15:59 An incredible comeback. The team from Bosnia and Herzegovina lost 0:3 in the match against AZ Football news Yesterday, 15:02 Legia sensationally beats Aston Villa Football news Yesterday, 14:48 Liverpool and Roma start the new Europa League season with a win Football news Yesterday, 14:08 Tottenham have opened talks with Son over a new contract
Sport Predictions
Football Today Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023 Football Today Birmingham vs QPR prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Monaco vs Nice prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Alaves vs Athletic predictios and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023