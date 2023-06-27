Barcelona has a problem with Xavi
Barcelona coach Xavi is in talks with the club to extend his contract.
As writes source, the coach is asking for an increase in salary for himself and his assistants, but the club's management considers such a step unreasonable.
Club bosses think that such a development will create a desirable precedent for other coaches of the team.
At the same time, Xavi is determined to solve this issue by June 30.
