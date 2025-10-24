Bafana Bafana star Ndamane: Why I left Kaizer Chiefs

TS Galaxy star Khulumani Ndamane details Kaizer Chiefs exit

Bafana Bafana and TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane was once a Kaizer Chiefs player at Naturena.

After just a season with the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team, Ndamane left to join the Rockets in the Betway Premiership.

The 21-year-old became an instant hit in Mbombela, playing over 20 games in his first season before earning a well-deserved call-up to the Bafana Bafana side.

So how did Amakhosi lose him? According to Ndamane, he was the one who initiated an exit.

“I’m from KZN from a rural area called Sahlumbe," Ndamane told iDiski Times. So my journey, I went to trial at Chiefs I think it was in 2023 I trialled there and they took me [and signed me],” Ndamane explained on his journey to professional football.

“I played in the U19 side and DDC team and from DDC I came here at TS Galaxy. I didn’t do anything wrong [at Chiefs]. My story is different [to Puso Dithejane] I didn’t do anything wrong and nothing bad happened.

“I think as a player I wanted to grow in football, so playing for the DDC side there I realised that I can do more. Because I didn’t play for the first team didn’t mean I wasn’t good so I was able to come and try my luck here at TS Galaxy," the Bafana star concluded.