Back in full force. Jude Bellingham shares new photos from Real Madrid training

Preparing for his return to the pitch

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is eager to make his comeback as soon as possible after undergoing surgery. The midfielder is already training with the main squad, and he shared photos from the session on his Instagram page.

Bellingham posted several shots from Real Madrid’s training ground, showing him hard at work during the session.

It’s worth noting that the English midfielder has yet to feature this season, as he’s been recovering from shoulder surgery performed at the end of the previous campaign. That shoulder injury had been bothering Bellingham for quite some time, dating back to 2023.

Previously, reports suggested he wouldn’t return before October, but just recently, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso announced that Jude is fully recovered and ready to play in the upcoming matches.

Bellingham could make his return as soon as the match against Espanyol, which Real Madrid will play on September 20.