A beautiful gesture. Kylian Mbappé gifts his training jacket to a young fan

Showing his good side

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé made a touching gesture by giving his training jacket to a young fan. The moment was featured on the Instagram account 433.

In the video, you can see Mbappé during the pre-match greetings ahead of the Champions League clash against Olympique Marseille, when one of the boys escorting the players onto the pitch approached him and asked for his jacket. Without hesitation, the Frenchman took off his training gear and handed it to the young supporter.

It's worth noting that Mbappé impressed not only with his gestures toward the fans but also with his performance on the pitch. Kylian helped his team secure a hard-fought and crucial victory in a match that saw Madrid finish with ten men after Dani Carvajal was sent off.

Mbappé scored a brace, converting two penalties to deliver a 2-1 win for his side. The French star has already tallied six goals and one assist in five matches for Real Madrid this season.