Showing how he lives

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is known for surrounding himself with flashy cars, high-end designer clothes, and all the trappings of a glamorous life. The footballer gave fans a glimpse into his world by sharing snapshots on his Instagram page.

The Brazilian posted a series of photos featuring himself in stylish outfits, sporting dazzling jewelry and posing with expensive cars, all while enjoying the company of friends and teammates. He captioned his post with the telling phrase, “I am who I am.”

It's worth noting that this season, Vinicius has had to fight for his spot in Real Madrid’s starting lineup: in several matches, he’s only come off the bench. Still, in the five games he’s played so far, he’s already netted two goals and provided one assist.

The undisputed leader of the Madrid side is now Kylian Mbappé, who finds the back of the net in almost every game, driving the team to victory. This season, Los Blancos remain perfect, having won all five of their matches.