Awkward. Gyökeres comments on Arsenal fans' chant mentioning his ex-girlfriend

Fans referenced Viktor's breakup story

Arsenal star Viktor Gyökeres is settling into his new team and has already won the hearts of the club's supporters, who have come up with a chant dedicated to him. Videos have surfaced on social media capturing fans belting out the tune from the stands.

The supporters perform the chant to the melody of Salt-N-Pepa’s 'Push It', featuring the line: “He dumped his girlfriend, to play in red and white.”

This lyric alludes to reports that Gyökeres broke up with his Portuguese girlfriend Inês Aguiar over the summer, as he wanted to move to Arsenal and did not want any ties keeping him in Portugal.

Viktor shared his impressions of the Gunners’ faithful in an interview with Swedish outlet Sportbladet. He admitted he considers the fans incredible and thanked them for such a warm welcome.

Afterward, a journalist asked him about the chant touching on his personal life, but Gyökeres chose not to answer, saying he had no comment on the matter.