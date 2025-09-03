RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Video Awkward. Gyökeres comments on Arsenal fans' chant mentioning his ex-girlfriend

Awkward. Gyökeres comments on Arsenal fans' chant mentioning his ex-girlfriend

Fans referenced Viktor's breakup story
Video Today, 09:27
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Victor Gyokeres in front of the Arsenal fans' stand Photo: https://www.instagram.com/viktorgyokeres / Author unknown

Arsenal star Viktor Gyökeres is settling into his new team and has already won the hearts of the club's supporters, who have come up with a chant dedicated to him. Videos have surfaced on social media capturing fans belting out the tune from the stands.

The supporters perform the chant to the melody of Salt-N-Pepa’s 'Push It', featuring the line: “He dumped his girlfriend, to play in red and white.”

@theafcnewsroom The new Arsenal chant for Viktor Gyökeres is class! 😂 “He dumped his girlfriend to play in red and white.” 🎶 #viktorgyokeres #arsenal ♬ original sound - Notts County FC

This lyric alludes to reports that Gyökeres broke up with his Portuguese girlfriend Inês Aguiar over the summer, as he wanted to move to Arsenal and did not want any ties keeping him in Portugal.

Viktor shared his impressions of the Gunners’ faithful in an interview with Swedish outlet Sportbladet. He admitted he considers the fans incredible and thanked them for such a warm welcome.

Afterward, a journalist asked him about the chant touching on his personal life, but Gyökeres chose not to answer, saying he had no comment on the matter.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Related Team News
Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal Football news Today, 08:45 Royally: Real Madrid boasts the most expensive squad in the world
Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona Football news Today, 05:19 Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona
Former PGMOL chief says referee should have reviewed Szoboszlai handball in Arsenal clash Football news Yesterday, 11:15 Former PGMOL chief says referee should have reviewed Szoboszlai handball in Arsenal clash
Jokeres denies that footballers have too much power over clubs Football news Yesterday, 09:57 Gyokeres denies that footballers have too much power over clubs
Oleksandr Zinchenko in the Arsenal squad Football news 01 sep 2025, 16:23 Oleksandr Zinchenko one step away from joining Nottingham Forest
Official: Jakub Kiwior joins Porto Football news 01 sep 2025, 15:46 The Dragons strengthen their squad! Official: Jakub Kiwior joins Porto
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores