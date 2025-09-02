RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Gyokeres denies that footballers have too much power over clubs

Gyokeres denies that footballers have too much power over clubs

Even when they threaten a boycott.
Football news Today, 09:57
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Jokeres denies that footballers have too much power over clubs Getty Images

The summer transfer window saw plenty of cases where footballers announced boycotts to force through their moves. One such case was Viktor Gyokeres, who used this tactic to secure a transfer from Sporting to Arsenal. But the Swede explained what really lies behind such decisions.

Details: The striker stated that these actions don't mean players have too much power over clubs, because in reality, they don't. In fact, it's the clubs that tie the players' hands.

Quote: “Sometimes you just don’t know what’s really happening behind the scenes. In his case, I also don’t know exactly what the situation was. We’re all playing the game. But the clubs have the most power. In many cases, it’s hard for players to have a choice. They have no power—the clubs can do whatever they want with a player. It’s tough, but that’s how things are,” Gyokeres said in an interview with Sky Sports.

Reminder: Arsenal forward Gyokeres’s international teammate Alexander Isak made a deadline day switch to Liverpool, setting a new record in English football.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Related Team News
Oleksandr Zinchenko in the Arsenal squad Football news Yesterday, 16:23 Oleksandr Zinchenko one step away from joining Nottingham Forest
Official: Jakub Kiwior joins Porto Football news Yesterday, 15:46 The Dragons strengthen their squad! Official: Jakub Kiwior joins Porto
Colombian reinforcement! Official: Piero Hincapie joins London Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Colombian reinforcement! Official: Piero Hincapie joins London Arsenal
Another key player down! Saliba suffers injury early in Liverpool clash Football news 31 aug 2025, 11:47 Another key player down! Saliba suffers injury early in Liverpool clash
Referee removed from Liverpool vs Arsenal match just hours before kickoff. What happened? Football news 31 aug 2025, 09:32 Referee removed from Liverpool vs Arsenal match just hours before kickoff. What happened?
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news 31 aug 2025, 06:32 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores