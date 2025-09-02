Gyokeres denies that footballers have too much power over clubs

Even when they threaten a boycott.

The summer transfer window saw plenty of cases where footballers announced boycotts to force through their moves. One such case was Viktor Gyokeres, who used this tactic to secure a transfer from Sporting to Arsenal. But the Swede explained what really lies behind such decisions.

Details: The striker stated that these actions don't mean players have too much power over clubs, because in reality, they don't. In fact, it's the clubs that tie the players' hands.

Quote: “Sometimes you just don’t know what’s really happening behind the scenes. In his case, I also don’t know exactly what the situation was. We’re all playing the game. But the clubs have the most power. In many cases, it’s hard for players to have a choice. They have no power—the clubs can do whatever they want with a player. It’s tough, but that’s how things are,” Gyokeres said in an interview with Sky Sports.

