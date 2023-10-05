Away Victories: Atalanta beats Sporting, West Ham overcomes Freiburg

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 14:48
In the first matches of the Europa League, Group A saw Freiburg face West Ham, while Sporting took on Atalanta in Group D.

Freiburg 1-2 West Ham

In the second round, two teams that secured victories in the first round faced each other, and West Ham got off to a better start. In the 8th minute, Lucas Paqueta opened the scoring with an assist from Jarrod Bowen. Neither team managed to score again before the end of the first half. The home team managed to level the score right after halftime when Roland Sallai scored for Freiburg in the 49th minute.

The German team was more aggressive in the second half, but West Ham secured the victory. In the 66th minute, Ajer put Moises' team ahead. The English side managed to maintain their minimal advantage and secured their second victory in the Europa League.

Sporting 1-2 Atalanta

In this game, the leaders of Group D faced off. Atalanta built a significant advantage in the first half. In the 33rd minute, Giorgio Scalvini put the Italians ahead, and exactly ten minutes later, Matteo Ruggeri doubled the lead for Gasperini's team.

After the break, Sporting not only controlled the game but also created an incredible number of chances. The Portuguese team had 14 shots towards the goal and three on target but managed to score only once. In the 76th minute, Viktor Dyockerish reduced the deficit, but that was all.

Atalanta now has six points after two rounds and is the sole leader of Group D.

