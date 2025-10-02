Attention, danger! F1 warns of extreme heat at the Singapore Grand Prix

There could be a health risk for participants.

Certain safety measures will be implemented.

Details: Today, the FIA announced extremely high temperatures expected at the Singapore Grand Prix. Reports indicate that the mercury could soar above 31 degrees Celsius, prompting the introduction of several safety protocols, including:

Drivers will be required to use cooling components both in their racing suits and in the cockpit.

The minimum car weight for the race will be increased by 5 kilograms.

For free practice and qualifying sessions, the minimum weight will be increased by 2 kilograms.

These decisions are based on the experiences of 2023, when several drivers sought medical assistance due to unusually high heat.

