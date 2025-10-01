Reforms drive progress! Formula 1 changes one of its key rules for the Singapore Grand Prix

The change will be in effect throughout the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Teams now have more options for strategic decisions.

Details: Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, set for October 5 at Marina Bay, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has decided to increase the pit lane speed limit by 20 km/h.

The unique layout around the pit lane at this circuit had previously led to a standard speed limit of 100 km/h, which was then reduced to 60 km/h. This was implemented to protect team members from debris and other hazards during the race.

On one hand, this made things safer, but on the other, many teams were frustrated by the amount of time lost due to the restriction on a circuit where overtaking is already notoriously difficult.

Now, the minimum speed limit in the pit lane has been set at 80 km/h (49.7 mph), compared to 60 km/h (37.2 mph) in previous years.

This step was taken to strategically liven up the races after an increase in the number of Grands Prix featuring just one pit stop, which have lacked significant variation.

