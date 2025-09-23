McLaren – time to get ready?

Last night, the winner of the women's Ballon d'Or was revealed. Surprisingly, there turned out to be a link with Formula 1—a sport that, at first glance, seems worlds away from football.

Details: The last four Ballon d'Or Féminin awards have gone to Spanish Barcelona stars: Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí. The latter just claimed the most prestigious individual prize in women's football for the 2024-2025 season.

Coincidentally, Verstappen has won the last four Formula 1 seasons, and considering the Dutchman clinched the last two Grands Prix despite major challenges from McLaren, this parallel is getting all the more intriguing.

Reminder: In the drivers' championship, Verstappen currently sits third, trailing leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren by 79 points. Second place belongs to Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, who leads the Dutchman by 44 points.