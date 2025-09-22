Greatness! Official: Aitana Bonmati is the best footballer of the 2024/25 season.

Women's football reaches new heights.

Last season, she was simply peerless.

Details: The renowned French magazine France Football has named the best female footballer of the 2024/25 season, and the honor goes to 27-year-old Spanish national team and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati.

This is already Bonmati's third such award. She previously claimed the Ballon d'Or in both 2023 and 2024.

She was also recognized as the best player at the recent Women's European Championship 2025. With Barcelona, she managed to win both the Spanish league and the Copa de la Reina.

In 2024, Aitana Bonmati and the Spanish national team triumphed in the inaugural UEFA Nations League. Bonmati scored one of the two goals in the final against France.

Aitana Bonmatí, three times in a row! Can you believe it? 🤯#ballondor pic.twitter.com/qT53wjKiSV — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

