Official: Sarina Wiegman wins the women's Johan Cruyff Award for the 2024/25 season.

A thoroughly deserved winner.

The prestigious award has found its rightful owner.

Details: England women's national team head coach Sarina Wiegman has been named the winner of the women's Johan Cruyff Award, which is given to the best coach of the season.

Wiegman led the England women's national team to victory at the Women's Euro 2025, making her a worthy recipient of this accolade.

