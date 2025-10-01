RU RU ES ES FR FR
Feyenoord vs Aston Villa. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 2, 2025

Feyenoord vs Aston Villa. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 2, 2025

Feyenoord
Europa League (Round 2) 02 oct 2025, 15:00
Rotterdam, de Kuip
Aston Villa
On October 2, in the second round of the Europa League, Dutch side Feyenoord will host London’s Aston Villa. Read on for a detailed breakdown of both teams and a prediction for this highly anticipated clash.

See also: Bologna vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips 02 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Feyenoord have already played ten matches in the 2025/26 season: the team has chalked up seven wins, one draw, and two defeats—both coming in European competitions. Under Van Persie, Feyenoord are flying high in the league: 19 points from seven matches, 15 goals scored, and just four conceded—the best defensive record in the league, and a deserved first place.

On the continental stage, after being knocked out of the Champions League by Fenerbahce, Feyenoord dropped into the Europa League, where they faced Braga in the opening group match. The Portuguese side proved to be an impenetrable fortress for Rotterdam: just five shots total, only one on target, and a narrow 0-1 defeat.

Aston Villa, after a dreadful start to the campaign—scoring just once in their first five matches under Emery—seem to be finding their feet, having won their last two games and netted four goals in the process. In the Premier League, the “Lions” sit 16th: six points from six matches, only four goals scored—the lowest tally in the league so far.

In the Europa League, their first test came against Bologna: in a tightly contested match, Villa struck early and held onto their lead until the final whistle. Much like last season, Emery’s side continues to play pragmatic football, focusing on purposeful possession and a structured defense.

Probable line-ups

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Nieuwkoop, Ahmedhodzic, Watanade, Bos; Timber, Targhalline; Borges, Steijn, Diarra; Ueda
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; McGinn, Kamara; Guessand, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first official meeting between the two sides
  • Feyenoord have won seven of their last ten matches
  • Aston Villa have conceded three goals in their last five games

Prediction

I expect a tough, hard-fought game with plenty of midfield battles. Both teams struggle to create chances against strong opposition, which could have an impact on the number of goals scored. My prediction: under 3 goals at 1.58.

