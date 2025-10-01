RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bologna – Freiburg: Can Bologna claim their first Europa League points at home?

Europa League (Round 2) 02 oct 2025, 12:45
International, Bologna, Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
On Thursday, October 2, Bologna host Freiburg in the second round of the UEFA Europa League. Kick-off is set for 18:45 CET, and here’s my preview and betting tip for the match.

Bologna – Freiburg: Match preview

Last season, Bologna finished ninth in Serie A but lifted the Coppa Italia, earning another ticket to European competition. They featured in the Champions League a year ago, but this season drop into the Europa League. Bologna opened their campaign with a 0-1 defeat away to Aston Villa. Domestically, they’ve collected seven points from five rounds of Serie A and currently sit ninth in the table.

Freiburg secured fifth place in the Bundesliga in the 2024/25 campaign, earning a European berth. They kicked off their Europa League run with a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Basel — three crucial points that could prove decisive in the race for the knockout stage. Bundesliga form, however, has been inconsistent: two early defeats were followed by back-to-back wins and a draw in the most recent outing. Seven points place them eighth in Germany’s top flight.

Match facts and H2H

  • Bologna have just one win in their last four matches, losing twice.
  • Freiburg are unbeaten in five straight fixtures: four wins and a draw.
  • Freiburg have scored in 21 consecutive matches.
  • Bologna have conceded in each of their last four games.
  • Freiburg have lost only once in their last ten outings.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs.

Probable lineups

  • Bologna: Skorupski; Zortea, Vitik, Lucumí, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Ferguson; Orsolini, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Castro
  • Freiburg: Atubolu; Kübler, Ginter, Jung, Makengo; Eggestein, Osterhage; Beste, Manzambi, Grifo; Adamu

Prediction

Bologna will be desperate to secure their first Europa League win of the season, while Freiburg will look to extend their unbeaten streak. The smart pick here is both teams to score.

