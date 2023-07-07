Atlético Madrid star striker wants to move to PSG

According to AS, forward João Félix of Atletico Madrid and the Portuguese national team is interested in a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 23-year-old Portuguese player is attracted by the opportunity to work under the guidance of PSG's new head coach, Luis Enrique, who is also interested in signing the player. However, the stumbling block for the transfer is Atletico's position, as they are demanding a fee of no less than €100 million for Félix. PSG can only afford such an expensive transfer if they manage to offload Brazilian forward Neymar, whose salary amounts to €40 million per year.

Félix has been playing for Atletico Madrid since 2019, joining the Spanish club from Benfica in Lisbon. The transfer fee amounted to €127 million. In the second half of last season, Félix played on loan for Chelsea in London, where he made 20 appearances and scored four goals. His contract with Atletico Madrid is valid until the summer of 2027.

It is worth noting that both PSG and Atletico secured their participation in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.