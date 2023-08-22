RU RU NG NG
Atlético demanded a huge amount for Rodrigo De Paul

Madrid's "Atletico" wants to receive a substantial sum for the Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who is being pursued by "Al-Ahli" from Saudi Arabia, according to Marca.

According to the source, the Spanish club is not eager to part ways with the player, but may agree to sell him for 80-90 million euros. However, the Argentine himself is not interested in a move to the Saudi club, despite the fact that he could be offered very favorable personal contract terms. Earlier, it was reported that "Al-Ahli" had offered 32 million euros for the player.

29-year-old De Paul has been playing for "Atletico" since the summer of 2021. He transferred to the Spanish club from the Italian "Udinese". The transfer fee amounted to 35 million euros. In total, he has played 88 matches for the Madrid club in all tournaments, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

De Paul has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2018. He has played 54 matches for the Argentine national team, scored two goals, provided eight assists, and received eight yellow cards. With the Argentine national team, De Paul became a world champion in 2022, won the Finilissimo-2022, and also became the champion of the Copa America in 2021.

