Atletico offered Felix to Man City and Man Utd before his transfer to Barça

Striker Joao Felix could play for one of EPL top clubs this autumn. This was stated by former Portugal and Atletico Madrid winger Paulo Futre.

"When I heard that Felix wanted to move to Barcelona, I had a shock that lasts until today," Futre told Cadena Ser in a commentary. - I called Jorge Mendes and he told me that he had held talks with Manchester United regarding João's transfer. We argued with him for a long time. I checked this information because I have friends at Man Utd and it turned out to be true. Later he also spoke to Manchester City and that was also true." "What happened between João Felix and Diego Simeone is normal. What is not normal is that the phenomenal coaches knew Felix was a genius, but nobody wanted him. Not Arteta, not Guardiola, not Klopp. The only team that wanted to sign him turned out to be Aston Villa. Joao said 'no' when an agreement was reached between the clubs at the beginning of July".

Recall that during the summer transfer window Joao Felix said that he dreams of playing for Barcelona. The Catalan club took advantage of this and rented the Portuguese talent.

23-year-old Felix has already played 4 matches for Barcelona, scored 3 goals and made 2 assists.