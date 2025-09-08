Athletic Bilbao player handed ten-month ban. What’s the reason?

A fair punishment?

In last season’s UEFA Europa League, Manchester United faced Athletic Bilbao, and after the game it emerged that one of the Bilbao players had tested positive for a banned substance.

Details: The player in question is Yeray Álvarez, who had taken the substance without any deliberate intention of doping. UEFA acknowledged the absence of intent. The situation arose due to the improper use of a preventive hair-loss treatment belonging to his partner, which contained the prohibited substance.

UEFA has suspended him for ten months. He will be eligible to return to football in April 2026.

Recently, we reported that the League Cup’s organizing committee announced disciplinary sanctions following clashes that broke out after the August 31 final between Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami.

Reminder: After the final whistle, a Uruguayan striker spat at a Seattle Sounders staff member, while Sergio Busquets struck an opposing player in the face.