Football news Leagues Cup Issues Heavy Bans for Suarez, Busquets and Aviles After Final Clash

Leagues Cup Issues Heavy Bans for Suarez, Busquets and Aviles After Final Clash

Football news Today, 17:13
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee announced disciplinary sanctions Friday following the altercations that took place after the August 31 final between Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami. According to the competition’s official statement, four individuals were suspended and fined, with the bans to be served in future editions of the tournament.

Luis Suarez received the longest punishment, a six-game suspension, after spitting on a Seattle staff member. Sergio Busquets was handed a two-game ban for violent conduct, while defender Tomas Aviles was suspended for three matches. On the Sounders’ side, assistant coach Steven Lenhart was suspended for five games.

All four will also pay fines as part of the ruling. The suspensions apply only to Leagues Cup games, though Major League Soccer may decide to impose additional sanctions in league play, as has been the case in past precedents.

The disciplinary action followed Seattle’s 3-0 victory to lift the trophy. Referees reported that Suarez spit during the fracas, Busquets struck a Seattle player in the face, and Aviles engaged in violent behavior. Lenhart was also cited for his role. The committee emphasized that its regulations are clear in punishing post-match misconduct.

