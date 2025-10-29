At stake: €11 million. Barcelona ready to play a lucrative friendly in Peru

The match will take place in December

Barcelona are in the final stages of negotiations to play a friendly match in Peru in December.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the club has received an offer in the range of €7 to €8 million, a sum that's hard to refuse—especially after previously scheduled matches in Miami and Libya fell through, which could have brought in a total of about €11 million.

Club president Joan Laporta has discussed the offer with the team's captains, head coach Hansi Flick, and Deco. He stated that the club is inclined to accept the proposal, considering the financial benefits for Barcelona. The match is expected to take place after their final La Liga fixture of the year against Villarreal, which was originally scheduled for Miami on December 20.

The club is also coordinating with the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) to comply with regulations regarding the players' Christmas break. Barcelona's first official match of 2026 is set for January 3 or 4 against Espanyol.

