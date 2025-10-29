Candidate to replace Lewandowski. Barcelona target Victor Osimhen

The Catalan club is monitoring the Nigerian striker

Barcelona are in search of a powerful centre-forward for next season, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Lewandowski's future—the 37-year-old Pole is currently sidelined with an injury, and his return remains in doubt. As a result, Galatasaray’s star striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as one of the top transfer targets for the Spanish giants.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo journalist Gabriel Sanz, Victor Osimhen is being considered a key target: Barcelona are closely monitoring his performances.

However, at this stage, there have been no negotiations between the parties and no official approach regarding the transfer. The club intends to keep a close eye on Lewandowski’s situation before making a decision on a potential move for the Nigerian forward.

This season, the Nigerian has made nine appearances for the Turkish club across all competitions, netting six goals.

Reminder: Barcelona are also considering a move for Napoli’s Scott McTominay.