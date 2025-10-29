ES ES FR FR
Midfield Reinforcement: Barcelona Considering Move for Napoli Player

Exploring their options.
Football news Today, 12:53
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Barcelona are planning for the future and assessing potential signings for the upcoming transfer windows, with one of the names on their radar coming from Napoli.

Details: According to ESPN, the Catalan giants are considering a move for midfielder Scott McTominay.

This season, the Scottish midfielder has made 11 appearances across all competitions for the Neapolitans, scoring four goals and providing one assist. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €50 million.

Earlier reports indicated that Yamal’s agent, Jorge Mendes, together with Barcelona’s management, decided to monitor and regulate the young winger’s social media activity following the recent controversy during El Clásico.

Reminder: The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) stated that it has no objections regarding the recent comments made by the 18-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

