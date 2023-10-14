RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Aston Villa player faces more serious charges

Football news Today, 08:51
Aston Villa player and Italian national team member, Nicolò Zaniolo, is facing more serious allegations in connection with his involvement in illegal gambling activities, accused of organizing an unlawful betting network.

Zaniolo, alongside fellow Italians Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Fagioli, was questioned by the police on suspicion of violating betting regulations. According to La Repubblica, Zaniolo and Tonali asserted that their wagers were confined to blackjack and poker, and did not extend to football betting. However, according to ANSA, Zaniolo's infractions appear to be of a graver nature than the other two players, with accusations of violating Article 4 of Law 401/98. This implies that the police suspect he was an active participant in an illegal betting organization and in the dissemination of bets.

It is crucial to note that professional footballers are prohibited from placing bets on any sporting events.

Furthermore, as per Dillinger News, Zaniolo purportedly placed bets on a Cup of Italy match involving AS Roma when he was a part of the "Giallorossi" and sat on the substitute's bench.

Zaniolo and Tonali have been excluded from the Italian national team camp amidst the ongoing investigation and will not participate in the upcoming national team matches against Malta and England on Saturday and Wednesday, respectively.

