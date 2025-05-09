RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Arturo Vidal launches his own YouTube podcast, stepping into the role of interviewer

Arturo Vidal launches his own YouTube podcast, stepping into the role of interviewer

Lifestyle Today, 07:39
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal launches his own YouTube podcast, stepping into the role of interviewer Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal has unveiled his very own YouTube podcast, where he will take on the role of interviewer and sit down with renowned footballers. The Chilean midfielder announced the launch of this new project on his Instagram page.

Vidal released a teaser for the first interview, which is set to premiere on YouTube this Saturday, May 10. The inaugural guest is none other than his Colo-Colo and Chile national team teammate, Mauricio Isla.

The show promises to deliver a mix of entertaining and humorous anecdotes from Isla’s footballing journey, as well as insights into his experiences playing for European clubs and the Chilean national team.

Throughout his career, Isla has featured for several top European sides, including Juventus, Udinese, Olympique Marseille, Fenerbahçe, and Queens Park Rangers. He is perhaps best known for his time at Udinese. Currently, the Chilean defender plays for Colo-Colo, having made the switch from Argentina’s Independiente in the summer of 2024 for a transfer fee of €300,000.

Isla made his debut for the Chilean national team in 2007 and has since earned 144 caps, scoring 5 goals over an 18-year span. He twice lifted the Copa América trophy with the national side—in 2015 and 2016—sharing those triumphant campaigns with Arturo Vidal.

Related teams and leagues
Colo Colo
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Yesterday, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Wolfsburg - : - Hoffenheim Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Hoffenheim
-
14:30
AC Milan - : - Bologna Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
-
Bologna
-
14:45
Las Palmas - : - Rayo Vallecano Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:46 Bayer is ready for the future. Xabi Alonso comments on his departure from the club Lifestyle Today, 08:41 “We are desperate”: Ansu Fati’s neighbors complain about his wild late-night parties Lifestyle Today, 08:19 Serena Williams congratulates Gary Neville on full acquisition of Salford City rights Football news Today, 08:12 Official: Xabi Alonso leaves Bayer Leverkusen Football news Today, 07:57 In top shape. Erling Haaland showcases his work at Manchester City team training Lifestyle Today, 07:39 Arturo Vidal launches his own YouTube podcast, stepping into the role of interviewer Football news Today, 07:13 It has been announced who won Premier League player and manager of the month awards Lifestyle Today, 06:50 Nonsense or...? Cuban astrologer predicts Leo Messi will soon split from his wife Football news Today, 06:41 Official: Mohamed Salah clinches another individual award Lifestyle Today, 06:26 Madness. PSG fans steal Bayern defender Boey's cap after Arsenal match
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Switzerland vs Czechia. Prediction and bet for the match on May 9, 2025 Football Today Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Football 10 may 2025 Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Werder vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 10 May 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Southampton vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores