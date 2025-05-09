Arturo Vidal launches his own YouTube podcast, stepping into the role of interviewer

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal has unveiled his very own YouTube podcast, where he will take on the role of interviewer and sit down with renowned footballers. The Chilean midfielder announced the launch of this new project on his Instagram page.

Vidal released a teaser for the first interview, which is set to premiere on YouTube this Saturday, May 10. The inaugural guest is none other than his Colo-Colo and Chile national team teammate, Mauricio Isla.

The show promises to deliver a mix of entertaining and humorous anecdotes from Isla’s footballing journey, as well as insights into his experiences playing for European clubs and the Chilean national team.

Throughout his career, Isla has featured for several top European sides, including Juventus, Udinese, Olympique Marseille, Fenerbahçe, and Queens Park Rangers. He is perhaps best known for his time at Udinese. Currently, the Chilean defender plays for Colo-Colo, having made the switch from Argentina’s Independiente in the summer of 2024 for a transfer fee of €300,000.

Isla made his debut for the Chilean national team in 2007 and has since earned 144 caps, scoring 5 goals over an 18-year span. He twice lifted the Copa América trophy with the national side—in 2015 and 2016—sharing those triumphant campaigns with Arturo Vidal.