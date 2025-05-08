With his four-legged friend. Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo with his dog

Colo-Colo footballer Arturo Vidal is a passionate animal lover and even has his own pet—a French bulldog named Maquinita. The Chilean star took to Instagram to share a cozy, intimate photo at home with his dog.

In the photo, Vidal is seen lying on his bed, beaming with a wide smile as he hugs his dog, who is snuggled up right next to him.

Maquinita's story is a dramatic one—just a year ago, as a puppy, he went missing. Vidal was so desperate that he reached out to his followers on social media, asking for help to find his beloved companion. Fortunately, the story had a happy ending, and the cherished pet was safely reunited with his family.

It's worth noting that things on the pitch haven't been going as smoothly for Vidal lately. His Colo-Colo side is struggling both in the domestic league and in the Copa Libertadores.

EL KING EN MODO MASCOTAS. Arturo Vidal es pura ternura con su perro y su gato.... ¡CRACK en todas las facetas! pic.twitter.com/1615qwEUMd — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 11, 2024

Just recently, the Chileans suffered a heavy defeat in international competition, losing 4-0 to Brazil's Fortaleza. After this setback, their chances of advancing from the Copa Libertadores group stage are now hanging by a thread.