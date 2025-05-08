RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle With his four-legged friend. Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo with his dog

With his four-legged friend. Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo with his dog

Lifestyle Today, 09:08
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
With his four-legged friend. Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo with his dog Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo footballer Arturo Vidal is a passionate animal lover and even has his own pet—a French bulldog named Maquinita. The Chilean star took to Instagram to share a cozy, intimate photo at home with his dog.

In the photo, Vidal is seen lying on his bed, beaming with a wide smile as he hugs his dog, who is snuggled up right next to him.

Maquinita's story is a dramatic one—just a year ago, as a puppy, he went missing. Vidal was so desperate that he reached out to his followers on social media, asking for help to find his beloved companion. Fortunately, the story had a happy ending, and the cherished pet was safely reunited with his family.

It's worth noting that things on the pitch haven't been going as smoothly for Vidal lately. His Colo-Colo side is struggling both in the domestic league and in the Copa Libertadores.

Just recently, the Chileans suffered a heavy defeat in international competition, losing 4-0 to Brazil's Fortaleza. After this setback, their chances of advancing from the Copa Libertadores group stage are now hanging by a thread.

Related teams and leagues
Colo Colo
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Today, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news Yesterday, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club Today, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Fiorentina - : - Real Betis Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Fiorentina
-
Real Betis
-
15:00
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham Today, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
-
Tottenham
-
15:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Velez Sarsfield
-
Olimpia
-
18:00
Talleres - : - Libertad Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Talleres
-
Libertad
-
18:00
Barcelona SC - : - River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Barcelona SC
-
River Plate
-
20:30
Atletico Nacional - : - Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Atletico Nacional
-
Internacional
-
20:30
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Universitario de Deportes
-
Independiente del Valle
-
22:00
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:04 What a reunion! Ex-PSG star Jay-Jay Okocha shares photo with Samuel Eto'o at Parc des Princes Football news Today, 10:04 Scandal! Gavi shows middle finger to Inter fans after Champions League semifinal Football news Today, 09:47 PSG's Champions League final berth brings joy to three European clubs at once Lifestyle Today, 09:37 Wanda Nara shares photo of Mauro Icardi's daughters amid rumors of his engagement to China Suárez Football news Today, 09:29 Piers Morgan harshly criticizes Arteta for his comments after defeat to PSG Football news Today, 09:14 “Others complain once a year, but Real does it every week.” Tebas clashes with Perez again Football news Today, 09:13 Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: when and where to watch the Nedbank Cup final online Lifestyle Today, 09:08 With his four-legged friend. Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo with his dog Football news Today, 08:45 Roma bosses may take advantage of Allegri's visit to Rome Lifestyle Today, 08:45 Mauro Icardi and China Suárez rumored to move to the US after imminent wedding
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025 Football Today Al Ahly vs Al Masry prediction: Will the hosts secure all three points? Football Today Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 8 May 2025 Football Today Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: can the Norwegian side pull off a comeback? Football Today Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group? Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game Football Today San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores