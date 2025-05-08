Happy father. Arturo Vidal shares heartfelt birthday message to his eldest son

Colo-Colo midfielder Arturo Vidal shared a joyful and meaningful moment with his followers—the birthday of his eldest son, Alonso. The Chilean star posted a touching message to his son on Instagram, congratulating him on his special day.

“In the end, you realize that what truly matters in life is our bond, even though work sometimes brings us setbacks. Later, you understand you have to be grateful for everything life gives you. And today is one of those days for which I must thank my life. On this day, I discovered true love, which showed me why I fight, day after day... Today is the birthday of my little Alonso @monitovidal7oficial, who taught me to fight, even without knowing what life is all about... Son, I admire you, and you, along with your brother and sister, are what I love the most. Happy birthday, my beloved son 🎈🎉🎂🎊🎁 Thank you for teaching me to be better every day... I love you ❤️... May God always bless you!!!” Vidal wrote.

It’s worth noting that Arturo Vidal is a proud father of three. In addition to 16-year-old Alonso, he also has an 11-year-old daughter, Elisabetta, and a 7-year-old son, Emiliano.