Arturo Vidal reacts to Colo-Colo's crushing defeat by Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal delivered an emotional response to his team's devastating loss to Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores. The midfielder shared a message to fans on his Instagram page.

Vidal posted an image depicting the Mapuche chief Colocolo, the iconic figure at the heart of the Colo-Colo crest and the club's namesake. The image also featured a heartfelt message from Arturo directly addressing fans of his beloved club.

"I am in pain, but I am not dead. I will lie down and bleed for a while. Then I will rise and fight again," wrote Vidal.

With these words, the Chilean midfielder expressed his feelings after the painful 4-0 defeat to Brazilian side Fortaleza. Vidal played the full 90 minutes but was unable to make a difference for his team.

After this loss, Colo-Colo's chances of advancing from their Copa Libertadores group have become extremely slim. The Chilean side trails the second spot—guaranteeing qualification to the playoffs—by five points with only two rounds remaining in the group stage.