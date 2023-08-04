RU RU
Main News Arteta told when Zinchenko will return to the game

Arteta told when Zinchenko will return to the game

Football news Today, 03:00
Arteta told when Zinchenko will return to the game Arteta told when Zinchenko will return to the game

Manager of the vice-champion of England “Arsenal” Mikel Arteta spoke about the state of health of the Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko.

As you know, the midfielder of the Ukrainian national team is now in the process of recovering from an injury, due to which he missed the team's summer training for the season.

As the Spanish coach said, the player will soon return to the field.

"I think he is getting closer to returning to the game. He will start training with the team soon and his return will be very soon," Arsenal's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

The new season of the English Premier League kicks off on August 11. In the first round, Arsenal will go on a visit to Nottingham Forest.

Recall that Zinchenko will spend his second season at Arsenal, where he moved from Manchester City.

Zinchenko made 33 appearances for the Gunners last season in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Together with him, Arsenal led the standings for a long time, but at the end of the championship lost the gold medals to Manchester City.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Premier League England
Popular news
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Today, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news Yesterday, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:31 Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine
"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League Football news 01 aug 2023, 15:34 "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender Football news Today, 05:00 President of Marseille spoke about the Ukrainian Malinovsky Football news Today, 04:00 PSG respond to Luis Enrique sacking rumors Football news Today, 03:00 Arteta told when Zinchenko will return to the game Football news Yesterday, 22:53 Klopp almost lashed out at Liverpool fans Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Barcelona may sign top defender Football news Yesterday, 16:27 AC Milan could buy experienced Barcelona defender Football news Yesterday, 16:20 PSG head coach may leave the club just a month after the appointment Football news Yesterday, 16:15 "Vorskla" in disgrace flew out of the League of Conferences
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hertha vs Wehen predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Standard Liège vs Royal Union predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Daegu vs Ulsan Hyundai 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Elversberg vs Hansa 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Bristol City vs Preston North End 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Eupen 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Middlesbrough vs Millwall 5 August 2023