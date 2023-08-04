Arteta told when Zinchenko will return to the game

Manager of the vice-champion of England “Arsenal” Mikel Arteta spoke about the state of health of the Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko.

As you know, the midfielder of the Ukrainian national team is now in the process of recovering from an injury, due to which he missed the team's summer training for the season.

As the Spanish coach said, the player will soon return to the field.

"I think he is getting closer to returning to the game. He will start training with the team soon and his return will be very soon," Arsenal's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

The new season of the English Premier League kicks off on August 11. In the first round, Arsenal will go on a visit to Nottingham Forest.

Recall that Zinchenko will spend his second season at Arsenal, where he moved from Manchester City.

Zinchenko made 33 appearances for the Gunners last season in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Together with him, Arsenal led the standings for a long time, but at the end of the championship lost the gold medals to Manchester City.