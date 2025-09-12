Arteta reveals contract talks with Saka and Saliba are progressing very well

It seems the club is set to extend deals with its leaders.

Arsenal are currently working to renew contracts with their two key players—Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

Details: Head coach Mikel Arteta confirmed that negotiations are going very well and both parties are ready to continue their collaboration.

Quote: “The talks are going very, very well. The good thing is that the players want to stay here and be an important part of this club’s history,” said the Arsenal manager.

