Arteta admits Arsenal's defensive naivety

Arsenal fell to Villarreal in a friendly match with a 2-3 scoreline, a result that proved particularly painful for Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta.

Details: The North London boss highlighted the opponent's attacking efficiency, noting that Villarreal capitalized on Arsenal's poor defending in open spaces. According to Arteta, this is an area that must be perfected.

Quote: "Today, in my view, the result is painful. I think our opponent was extremely efficient, and we were naive, especially in how we defended in open spaces—which, given our playing style, is something we absolutely have to perfect. Today we were very weak in this area, and that, without a doubt, cost us the game," Arteta said.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Porto are interested in Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior, but the Gunners are only willing to consider a permanent sale of the Pole, not a loan deal as Porto would prefer.